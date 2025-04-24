Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Holdings Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,016 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $22,256,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 564,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,114,000 after buying an additional 72,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,673,000 after buying an additional 47,186 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $3,652,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,018,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,856,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $836.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $107.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.