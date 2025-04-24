Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,614.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,673,000 after acquiring an additional 47,186 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 575.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $836.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $107.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

