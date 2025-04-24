Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $33.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

