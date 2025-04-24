Altair Engineering (ALTR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $192.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.98 million. On average, analysts expect Altair Engineering to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $111.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.01. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $113.12.

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $301,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,472.62. The trade was a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $46,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,674. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,172 shares of company stock worth $1,356,847. Company insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Altair Engineering

About Altair Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.