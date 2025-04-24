Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Amedisys worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 1,317.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 81,532 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $2,522,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,238,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $93.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.84. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $98.95.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $594.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.43 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

