American International Group (AIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. On average, analysts expect American International Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.08. American International Group has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

In related news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American International Group stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

