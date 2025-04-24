Analysts Set Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target at $34.50

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $25.30 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,928,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,470,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,171,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,527,000 after acquiring an additional 637,643 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,362,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,299,000 after acquiring an additional 158,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,538,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,498,000 after acquiring an additional 322,313 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

