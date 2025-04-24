Analyzing Solar Integrated Roofing (SIRC) & Its Rivals

Institutional & Insider Ownership
58.8% of shares of all “Drilling Oil & Gas Wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Solar Integrated Roofing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “Drilling Oil & Gas Wells” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
Solar Integrated Roofing has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Integrated Roofing’s peers have a beta of 8.60, meaning that their average share price is 760% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Solar Integrated Roofing and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Solar Integrated Roofing
|$37.31 million
|-$27.40 million
|0.00
|Solar Integrated Roofing Competitors
|$1.34 billion
|-$247.96 million
|2.26
Profitability
This table compares Solar Integrated Roofing and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Solar Integrated Roofing
|-623.62%
|N/A
|N/A
|Solar Integrated Roofing Competitors
|-129.97%
|-11.64%
|-4.33%
Summary
Solar Integrated Roofing peers beat Solar Integrated Roofing on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels. The company was formerly known as Landstar Development Group, Inc. and changed its name to Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. in November 2015. Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.
