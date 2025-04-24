APi Group (APG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.
APi Group Trading Up 3.7 %
APi Group stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.55. APi Group has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,724,327.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APG
APi Group Company Profile
APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than APi Group
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Can IBM’s Q1 Earnings Spark a Breakout for the Stock?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 Flashed Death Crosses—Should You Worry?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Fundamentally Sound, These 5 Stocks Sold Off Anyway
Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.