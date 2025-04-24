APi Group (APG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.

APi Group Trading Up 3.7 %

APi Group stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.55. APi Group has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,724,327.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on APG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on APi Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

