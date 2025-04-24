Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,493,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,530,000 after acquiring an additional 89,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $15,967,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after buying an additional 95,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 914,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABR. Raymond James downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

ABR stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 37.49 and a quick ratio of 35.68. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.54%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.