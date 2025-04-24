Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,137.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. On average, analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABUS opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $620.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABUS. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

