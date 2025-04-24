BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 779.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in BancFirst by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BANF opened at $118.78 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $132.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.94.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 27.84%.
In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,191,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,553,265.87. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,480. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.43% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
