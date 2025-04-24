Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 101 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 929,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $120.07 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.59 and a 1-year high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,449 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,755.81. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,708.18. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

