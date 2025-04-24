Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWW. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $113,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of WWW stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $24.64.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.