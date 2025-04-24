Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 385.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 110.86% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Extreme Networks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $549,807.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,760,901.99. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

