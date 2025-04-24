Bank of Montreal Can Buys 188 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,832 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after buying an additional 122,494 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,153,000 after acquiring an additional 120,916 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 394,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,680,000 after buying an additional 82,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

KWR opened at $103.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $95.91 and a 52-week high of $197.03. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.02.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $444.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.47 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.