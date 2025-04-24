Bank of Montreal Can Buys 2,258 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 46,420 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,051,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 490,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 140,567 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYO. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $261.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.14 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

