Bank of Montreal Can Buys 306 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In other news, SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $36,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,527.50. This represents a 9.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.40 per share, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,600. This represents a 14.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.64. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $78.61.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

