Bank of Montreal Can Buys 867 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,445,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 245.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 87,278 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,073,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.23. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $52.90.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

