Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,213 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Papa Johns International by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 36,780 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PZZA. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Papa Johns International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Papa Johns International Price Performance

Papa Johns International stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $64.67.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is currently 73.02%.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.