Bank of Montreal Can Has $290,000 Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HGV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $5,842,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 223,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 126,166 shares during the period. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,672,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,031,000 after acquiring an additional 373,442 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.63.

NYSE HGV opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

