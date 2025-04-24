Bank of Montreal Can Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,336 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 25,844 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 152,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MUX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

McEwen Mining stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. McEwen Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $411.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

