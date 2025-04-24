Bank of Montreal Can Has $312,000 Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PriceSmart by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,545. This trade represents a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 580 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $53,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,279.20. This represents a 40.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,480 shares of company stock worth $699,096 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $100.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.87. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $100.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

