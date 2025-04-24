Bank of Montreal Can Has $319,000 Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Valaris were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Valaris by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Valaris by 2.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valaris Stock Performance

Valaris stock opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.01 million. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VAL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valaris from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

