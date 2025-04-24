Bank of Montreal Can Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 44,906 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 54.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 20.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $31.79.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

