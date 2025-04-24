Bank of Montreal Can Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ePlus were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,390,000 after acquiring an additional 121,945 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $11,082,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 69,410 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

ePlus Stock Performance

ePlus stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $106.98.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. Research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

ePlus Company Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.