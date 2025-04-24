Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

