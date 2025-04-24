Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSIS. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,950.72. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $528,936.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $979,150. This trade represents a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $193.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.61. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $220.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. Research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

