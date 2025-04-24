Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 310 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.99. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $110.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.64 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

