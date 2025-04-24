Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 3,930.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 784,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,308,000 after purchasing an additional 415,527 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4,495.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 368,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 360,370 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,698,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,241,000 after purchasing an additional 297,335 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,691,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,576,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,092,000 after buying an additional 170,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GSY opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.78 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.