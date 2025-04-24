Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 434.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 27.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on JJSF. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.
J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 0.4 %
JJSF opened at $136.01 on Thursday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $180.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.48.
J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 71.89%.
J&J Snack Foods Company Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.
