Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,486 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Securities Corp acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $7,526,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,554,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,063 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 3.7 %

WSC opened at $23.35 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 155.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WSC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WSC

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at $18,908,178.14. This represents a 14.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy D. Boswell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,305.84. This trade represents a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.