Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,108 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3,156.7% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $35.97 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $822.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.