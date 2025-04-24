Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,800 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 343,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 81,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,131,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $875.33 million, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

