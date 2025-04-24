Bank of Montreal Can Sells 315,968 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,968 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 4.7% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $215,240.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,715.76. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

