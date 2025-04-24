Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,161 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.09% of Bausch Health Companies worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,301,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,706 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 20.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 108,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,684,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,460,000 after acquiring an additional 145,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.16, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.43. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 577.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

