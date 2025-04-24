Best Casino Stocks Worth Watching – April 21st

DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, Churchill Downs, PENN Entertainment, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate or invest in gambling establishments and resorts, including casinos, hotels, and entertainment complexes. These stocks tend to be influenced by factors like consumer spending, regulatory changes, and economic conditions, as their business performance is closely linked to leisure and tourism trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,931,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,917,049. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE FLUT traded down $8.10 on Monday, reaching $219.56. The stock had a trading volume of 230,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,877. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.12. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $174.03 and a 12-month high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 998.00.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.33. The stock had a trading volume of 658,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,972. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $28.64. 1,105,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $96.67 and a 52-week high of $150.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.32.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $13.77. 816,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,401. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.87.

