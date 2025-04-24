BluePointe Capital Management LLC Buys 332 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.0% of BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,589,905,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 117,036,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,394,224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after buying an additional 6,526,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.8 %

NVDA stock opened at $102.67 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.01.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.