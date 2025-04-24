Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Capital Bancorp worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $468,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,000. This represents a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $470.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Stories

