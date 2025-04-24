Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 6,173 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ACAD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,756.85. The trade was a 21.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $40,132.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,137.92. This trade represents a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,169 shares of company stock worth $242,686. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

