Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 25,666 MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MRC Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,390,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,331 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,825,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,859 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,281,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 356,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after buying an additional 32,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,214,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRC shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

MRC Global Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MRC opened at $11.17 on Thursday. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $961.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.90 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

