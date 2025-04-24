Cerity Partners LLC Buys 9,889 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after buying an additional 25,820 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 126,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $512.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $35.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 8,400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Global Medical REIT

About Global Medical REIT

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.