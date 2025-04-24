Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,139,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,941 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 183,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 58,470 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 503,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSL opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $736.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $182.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.71 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSL shares. Clarkson Capital raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

