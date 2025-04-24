Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 70,504 Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 70,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 162,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 103,679 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, Director William Gremp purchased 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,939.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,406.37. This represents a 34.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Barry acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $8,640,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,501,933 shares in the company, valued at $352,088,350.56. This represents a 2.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,548,000 shares of company stock worth $10,970,715 over the last three months. 28.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of PSEC opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -270.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

