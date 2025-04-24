Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,121 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Macerich by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.70 to $14.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Macerich from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

NYSE:MAC opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.08%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

