Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

MHK stock opened at $105.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $164.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.75 and its 200-day moving average is $125.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on MHK

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,168.96. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.