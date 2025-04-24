Cerity Partners LLC Has $293,000 Stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

CION stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $523.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.17.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). CION Investment had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $87.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that CION Investment Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 228.57%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of CION Investment in a report on Monday, March 17th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

