Cerity Partners LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 767.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 221,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1,263.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,426,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after buying an additional 1,322,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $24.64.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.74 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

