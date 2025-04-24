Cerity Partners LLC Has $336,000 Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,714 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 411,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after buying an additional 126,886 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 48,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 383.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 144,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 114,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $88.76 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $147.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.49 and its 200 day moving average is $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. This represents a 19.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

