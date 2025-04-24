Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan Tech & Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:QSWN)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Tech & Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:QSWN – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Amplify BlackSwan Tech & Treasury ETF worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Amplify BlackSwan Tech & Treasury ETF Stock Performance

QSWN opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Amplify BlackSwan Tech & Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95.

About Amplify BlackSwan Tech & Treasury ETF

Further Reading

The Amplify BlackSwan Tech & Treasury ETF (QSWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Tech & Treasury index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated LEAP options on Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. QSWN was launched on Dec 9, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.

